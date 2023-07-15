Annex Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in CTS in the 1st quarter valued at $870,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 26.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 36.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.70. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $49.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. CTS had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $145.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

