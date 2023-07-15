Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $363,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,485,000 after purchasing an additional 90,912 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,626 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $73.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.42. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

