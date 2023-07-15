Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.4 %

ROK stock opened at $341.23 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $343.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.97.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.