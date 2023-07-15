Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $811,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

MCD stock opened at $294.94 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.10. The firm has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.41.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.