Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,524,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $154.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.69 and its 200 day moving average is $147.40. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $159.12. The firm has a market cap of $416.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

