Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $312,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

LOW stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $235.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.00.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

