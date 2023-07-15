Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 143.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,384,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $139,394.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,371,318 shares in the company, valued at $151,906,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,430. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 1.7 %

Several research firms recently commented on LMAT. Barrington Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $66.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average is $55.16. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.98.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.