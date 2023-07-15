Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $145.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.29.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

