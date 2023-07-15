Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 942 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vishay Precision Group worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,667,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vishay Precision Group

In related news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 12,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $412,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 477,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,423,617.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vishay Precision Group Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $36.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $496.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 4.26. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $45.69.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.79 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

See Also

