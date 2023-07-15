Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 16,367 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,367 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in eGain were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in eGain by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 69.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 181.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGAN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of eGain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

eGain Price Performance

Shares of EGAN opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.48 and a beta of 0.58. eGain Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.47 million. eGain had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eGain Profile

(Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.