ANGLE (LON:AGL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.00

Shares of ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 510293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.54) target price on shares of ANGLE in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a market cap of £31.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.03.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

