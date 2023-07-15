Analyzing Komercní banka, a.s. (KMERF) and The Competition

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Free Report) is one of 276 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Komercní banka, a.s. to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Komercní banka, a.s. and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Komercní banka, a.s. N/A N/A 0.09 Komercní banka, a.s. Competitors $3.47 billion $900.60 million 270.31

Komercní banka, a.s.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Komercní banka, a.s.. Komercní banka, a.s. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Komercní banka, a.s. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Komercní banka, a.s. Competitors 1109 3280 3487 54 2.31

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Komercní banka, a.s. and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Komercní banka, a.s. currently has a consensus target price of $900.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,766.24%. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 312.04%. Given Komercní banka, a.s.’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Komercní banka, a.s. is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Komercní banka, a.s. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Komercní banka, a.s. N/A N/A N/A Komercní banka, a.s. Competitors 34.81% 9.96% 0.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of Komercní banka, a.s. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Komercní banka, a.s. pays an annual dividend of $230.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 732.5%. Komercní banka, a.s. pays out 69.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.6% and pay out 18.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Komercní banka, a.s. peers beat Komercní banka, a.s. on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Komercní banka, a.s.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. It accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts. The company's loan products include optimal, personal, student, and home equity/secured loans; loans for start-up businesses, business loans, business operating loans, and revolving loans; operational, installment, claims, and structured finance, as well as finances for acquisitions and mergers; and mortgage loans. It also offers payment, debit, and credit cards; investment products; life, travel and card, and property insurance products; pension products; overdraft, trade and export, bond issuance, cash and payment, cash pooling, bills of exchange, financial instruments trading, leases, foreign currency and derivative, and guarantee transaction services. In addition, the company provides E-banking, telephone, and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, small businesses, corporates, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Prague, the Czech Republic. Komercní banka, a.s. is a subsidiary of Société Générale S.A.

