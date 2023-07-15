Analysts Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Price Target at C$26.85

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.85.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ERO shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st.
Shares of ERO stock opened at C$28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.95. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$10.75 and a one year high of C$29.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.17.
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.
