Analysts Set Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Target Price at $44.88

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE BFH opened at $34.83 on Friday. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 33,711 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $799,624.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,303,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,071,714.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 568,911 shares of company stock valued at $15,310,418. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Bread Financial by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Bread Financial by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

