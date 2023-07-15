Analysts Issue Forecasts for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCLFree Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.57) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Argus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $97.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.22 and its 200 day moving average is $73.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

