Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Reduced by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $191.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.24. The company has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

