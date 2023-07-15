Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.04.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $191.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.24. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $199.44.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,146,253.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $2,861,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 36,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 387,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 214.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

