Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Barclays

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.71.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $227.43 on Tuesday. Amgen has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.39 and a 200-day moving average of $238.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Amgen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.