American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 257,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $565,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in American Tower by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 265,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,260,000 after acquiring an additional 23,316 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 4.9% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.53.

American Tower Trading Down 1.5 %

AMT stock opened at $193.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.56. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

