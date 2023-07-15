Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in June

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Alumina Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of AWCMY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. Alumina has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

