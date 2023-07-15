Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.69

Shares of Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and traded as low as $17.21. Alps Alpine shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 343 shares traded.

APELY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

