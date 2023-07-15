ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Up 3,500.0% in June

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of REIT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.47. 692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1952 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

