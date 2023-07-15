Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.66

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 32117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OROCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Allkem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allkem currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Allkem alerts:

Allkem Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86.

Allkem Company Profile

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.