Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $999.07

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 999.07 ($12.85) and traded as high as GBX 1,014 ($13.05). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,012 ($13.02), with a volume of 164,434 shares trading hands.

Alliance Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 999.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 991.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,251.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Alliance Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,962.96%.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

