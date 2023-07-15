Allen Capital Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 93,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000. Allen Capital Group LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

