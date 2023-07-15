Allen Capital Group LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,447 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.44.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $210.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.43. The company has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

