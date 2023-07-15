Allen Capital Group LLC Makes New $32.68 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 925,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,684,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC owned 0.64% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,546,525,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,183,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,279,000 after buying an additional 789,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,313 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,017,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,038,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.