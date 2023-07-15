Allen Capital Group LLC Invests $855,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $33.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

