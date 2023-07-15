Allen Capital Group LLC Invests $3.01 Million in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DWX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWX opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $533.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

