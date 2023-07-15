Allen Capital Group LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Dollar General by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DG opened at $163.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.30. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

