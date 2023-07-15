Allen Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 27,172 SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Allen Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 31,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Performance

SPEU opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $445.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.