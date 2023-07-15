Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 200,297 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,936,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 2.0% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.