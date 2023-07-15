Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 17,536 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $564,950,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after buying an additional 1,222,834 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,990,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,633,000 after buying an additional 675,420 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,745,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,047,000 after buying an additional 627,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,463,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.87. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

