Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $122.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $123.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.