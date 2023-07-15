Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Alico were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Alico by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alico by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Alico by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alico by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alico alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Alico from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Alico Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alico, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $194.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.74). Alico had a negative net margin of 49.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alico Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alico’s payout ratio is -5.19%.

About Alico

(Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.