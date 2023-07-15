Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Citigroup

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Air Canada to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

ACDVF opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.96.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

