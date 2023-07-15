AIA Group Ltd Sells 2,971 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $2,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.6 %

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.95.

GILD stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

