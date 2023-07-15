AIA Group Ltd Sells 1,261 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.43 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.74.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

