AIA Group Ltd Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.32.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $546.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

