AIA Group Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 2.1% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $38,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 45,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 21,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 680.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3 %

EW opened at $93.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,316 shares of company stock worth $20,215,378. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. UBS Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

