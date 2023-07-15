AIA Group Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Booking by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Booking by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $5,048,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,766.60.

Booking stock opened at $2,866.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,661.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,532.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,867.76.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

