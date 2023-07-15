AIA Group Ltd Increases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 125.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 0.6% during the first quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 4.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Illumina by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Illumina by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $187.15 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.62 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

