AIA Group Ltd Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in BlackRock by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Down 1.6 %

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $728.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $678.73 and its 200 day moving average is $689.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

