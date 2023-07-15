AIA Group Ltd Decreases Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 381,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,893 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Vipshop worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 163,532 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,062,000 after purchasing an additional 241,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,305,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,651,000 after purchasing an additional 811,015 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

