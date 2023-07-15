AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 220.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,340 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,689 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.39 and a 12-month high of $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

