AIA Group Ltd Acquires 407 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Seagen by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGEN. TD Securities decreased their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Insider Activity

Seagen Price Performance

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $1,029,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,861,031.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,008 shares of company stock valued at $8,605,808. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $198.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.70. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.