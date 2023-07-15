AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Trading 1.7% Higher

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.69 and last traded at $29.69. 712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Vice ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Vice ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

About AdvisorShares Vice ETF

The AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US companies involved in alcohol and tobacco, food and beverage, and gaming-related activities. VICE was launched on Dec 12, 2017 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

