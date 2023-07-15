AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.10. 19,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 915% from the average session volume of 1,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 16.44% of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

