Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Trading Down 7.3%

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.11. 48,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 68,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advent Technologies stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Free Report) by 399.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,074 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advent Technologies were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

