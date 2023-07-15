Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.19.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.6 %

ATVI opened at $90.07 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average is $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

